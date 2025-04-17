Islamabad, Beijing agree to deepen maritime cooperation

Pakistan and China have expressed the commitment to continue to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the maritime domain. This came at the fifth Round of the Pakistan-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation held in Beijing. The dialogue was co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Director General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Liang. Both sides reaffirmed that high-level maritime cooperation is a crucial component of the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China. The two sides vowed to jointly building a Pakistan-China maritime community with a shared future. Furthermore, they agreed to maintain ongoing communication on maritime issues, strengthen coordination and cooperation on maritime policies.