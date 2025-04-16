Imran Khan denied meetings with family and lawyers, claims supporters

Imran Khan is being denied visits from his family and legal team while in jail, according to his sister Aleema Khan and PTI leader Salman Akram Raja. They expressed concerns outside the Islamabad High Court, stating that prison officials allow only unrelated visitors to meet him.

There are over 300 cases against Khan in various courts. His legal team needs access to him for important discussions, but jail officials are not permitting these meetings. Salman Akram Raja reported that three of Khan’s lawyers and his spokesperson, Niazullah Niazi, were denied entry to see him.

Aleema Khan stressed the importance of these meetings for legal guidance and case coordination. Without access to their client, the lawyers cannot proceed effectively with the legal proceedings. She noted, “We are running from court to court; we are serious about our brother’s cases.”

Salman Akram Raja mentioned that one lawyer even had to go to the Supreme Court to ask for permission to meet Khan. He also voiced concerns over the 26th constitutional amendment, claiming it undermines the judicial system. The PTI, he said, is committed to fighting for judicial independence in Pakistan.