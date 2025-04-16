California files lawsuit against Trump over tariffs

California has filed a federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump regarding his recent tariff plan. Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced this legal action, claiming Trump imposed tariffs without congressional approval. They argue that this violates the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

In their complaint, the state officials assert that IEEPA does not give the president authority to impose tariffs during declared emergencies. Newsom stated, “President Trump’s unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy.” The lawsuit aims to block Trump’s tariff measures that have already caused economic uncertainty.

Recently, Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days, but they still affect global trade relations. Meanwhile, duties on Chinese imports have increased to 145%. Attorney General Bonta emphasized that California’s status as the world’s fifth-largest economy makes the impact of these tariffs significant for residents.

Trump defends his actions by citing national security concerns, but California officials argue that the law does not support such actions. Newsom’s office claims that imposing tariffs without congressional approval is a clear legal violation. The federal court will soon decide whether to proceed with the case, which could limit presidential power in trade matters.