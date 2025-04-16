Lebanon bans Disney’s ‘snow white’ over Gal Gadot’s Israel ties

Lebanon has banned Disney’s live-action movie Snow White from its cinemas due to the involvement of Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Gadot plays the Evil Queen in the film, but she is on Lebanon’s Israel boycott list. The ban was enforced by Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, reflecting the country’s political stance.

The decision came from Lebanon’s film and media oversight body and is part of ongoing regional tensions. Recently, Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon resulted in civilian casualties, which further heightened sensitivities. A representative for Italia Films confirmed that Gadot’s projects have never been released in Lebanon because of her boycott status.

Despite the ban, the representative stated that *Snow White* has not been banned in Kuwait, countering earlier reports. Gadot, a former soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, has been outspoken in her support for Israel. She condemned the public support for the October 7 Hamas attacks during a speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s summit in New York.

This ban follows a previous decision to block *Captain America: Brave New World*, which stars Israeli actress Shira Haas. Lebanon’s government enforces strict policies against content featuring Israeli nationals, aligning with its long-standing conflict with Israel.