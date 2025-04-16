K-P government provides free school supplies to support students

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has launched a significant initiative to support students in public schools. They will offer free school bags and books to all enrolled students. According to Information Adviser Barrister Saif, this program aims to ease financial burdens on low-income families.

The provincial cabinet has approved funding for this initiative, including budget allocation for distributing free textbooks. This effort is part of a larger strategy to improve school enrollment and retention rates in the region. Furthermore, the K-P government has increased the annual budget for the Parents-Teacher Council (PTC) from Rs5 billion to Rs7 billion.

Barrister Saif highlighted that the K-P government, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, aims to fulfill the educational vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government is committed to making practical improvements in the education sector.

In a pointed remark, Barrister Saif challenged Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to implement a similar model. He stated, “We want children in Punjab to be prosperous and educated too.” Saif urged her to focus on real educational reforms rather than distractions like TikTok videos.