No mention of Imran by US delegation, says NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that the US congressional delegation visiting Pakistan made no mention of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a recent meeting with him.

In a statement, the NA speaker said the US lawmakers clearly stated that they had nothing to do with Pakistan’s internal politics.

The statement comes in the light of recent allegations by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of being not invited to the government officials’ meeting with the US delegation in Pakistan.

The US officials have been holding meetings with the government officials on the sidelines of the Pakistan’s Minerals Forum 2025.

However, Sadiq refuted Gohar’s claim, saying that the lawyer-turned-politician and PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar had been invited to a dinner hosted for the US delegation.

“It was a chance for PTI leaders to sit and talk with the Americans – the same people they seek help from,” he remarked.

He said the federal government’s ally, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had also expressed interest in discussing canal-related matters during the meeting. “Thirty people raised the issue of canals, but the opposition missed the opportunity to properly address it,” Sadiq said.

The NA speaker further stated that when the PPP submitted a resolution regarding canals, he reminded them that the issue had already been debated and that the Deputy Prime Minister IShaq Dar had also issued a statement on it.

Sadiq questioned how legislation could move forward if the quorum was not complete. He said production orders for members had been issued, jails declared as sub-jails, and all records were available on the website.

“I believe in talks with the opposition,” he said, but added, “No one can be forced to sit at the table over any issue.”

He shared that he had reached out to BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and was also in contact with JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “If the opposition wants, I am ready to invite government members as well,” he said.

Sadiq concluded by saying a decision had been made that quorum would not be pointed out during the question hour. He warned, “If a no-confidence motion is brought, their own people will break away.”