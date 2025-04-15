All efforts to be made to make Islamabad world’s most beautiful city: CDA

An important meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was held on Tuesday at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by CDA members for Environment, Planning, and Engineering along with other senior officers. Detailed discussions were held on making Islamabad more beautiful, planting eco-friendly trees and plants, in line with the tree plantation campaign which will he helpful in promote tourism and environment friendly atmosphere.

During the briefing, the meeting was informed that five major highways of the city have been initially selected for beautification, including the Expressway, Margalla Road, Club Road, Park Road, and Faisal Avenue and the others roads will gradually be included. Special focus is being given to lane markings, footpath repairs, median strips, green belts, and beautifying the right-of-way along these roads.

It was further said that priority has been given to the renovation of all major roundabouts, improvements to mega parks, restoration of 23 water fountains and urban forest projects to reduce air and water pollution.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed that under the beautification and highway improvement plan, horticulture and landscaping work will be carried out on model highways with seasonal flowers planted at appropriate locations. Beautiful planters and wooden signboards are already being used on these roads, which have received great appreciation from citizens. Similarly, natural boulders will be placed along the highways for aesthetic appeal. Additionally, modern lighting arrangements are being ensured on these roads.

The meeting was further informed that, on the direction of the Chairman CDA, parks in every sector will undergo complete upgrades, including walking tracks, swings, modern lighting, and horticultural enhancements.