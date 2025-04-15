Gas leak explosion kills two, injures four in Karachi

Two people were killed and four others injured in a powerful explosion at an ice factory near Farooqi Graveyard close to Murtaza Chowrangi in the Landhi area of Karachi. According to rescue officials, six people were initially injured in the blast and rushed to a nearby hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries. The remaining four are currently under treatment and reported to be in critical condition. Police said that the identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, but all are believed to be between 30 and 35 years old. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Initial findings suggest that the explosion was caused by a gas leak inside the factory, which led to the collapse of the roof, trapping workers under the debris. Police arrests accused involved in attack on MPA in Dherki.