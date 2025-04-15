10 killed in trailer-van collision in K-P’s Karak

At least 10 people lost their lives and several others were injured on Tuesday in a head-on collision between a passenger van and a trailer on the Indus Highway in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Karak district, according to rescue officials. The fatal crash occurred when a passenger coach, traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar, collided with a truck near Meetha Khel. Rescue teams, along with local residents, responded promptly to the scene. Several passengers were trapped inside the wreckage, requiring joint efforts to extract the injured and the deceased. The bodies were transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Karak, while four of the seriously injured were shifted to Peshawar for advanced medical care. Two of them later died in hospital. According to rescue sources, all of the victims were residents of Miran Shah. Police confirmed that the driver of the trailer, who was also injured in the incident, has been taken into custody. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.