Sindh excise minister chairs meeting to discuss Motor Third Party Insurance Act

A Motor Third Party Insurance meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla at DG Excise Office, Clifton.

Secretary Excise Sindh Mohammad Salim Rajput, Commissioner Insurance, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Mujtabi Ahmad Lodhi, Chairman Insurance Association of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO TPL Insurance Mohammad Aminuddin, Chairman Nutric Technologies (Pvt) Limited Mohammad Intisaruddin, CEO Sindh Insurance Limited Faisal Siddiqui, CEO Century Insurance Limited Mohammad Hussain Hirji, CEO UBL Insurance Zeeshan Raza, CEO Pak Qatar Takaful Limited Saqib Zeeshan, CEO IGI General Insurance Limited Faisal Khan, CEO EFU Insurance Kamran Arshad Inam, CEO Jubilee General Insurance Azfar Arshad, CEO Adamji Insurance, Mohammad Ali Zeb, Abdul Basit Kothari of CDC, Director HOD Insurance SECP Waseem Khan, DG Excise and Taxation Sindh Shabana Parvez, DG Narcotics Control Sindh Aurangzeb Panhwar and others were present in the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Excise Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla was given a detailed briefing by Commissioner Insurance Division SECP Mujtaba Lodhi and heads of insurance companies. After which the meeting discussed the amendments and implementation of the Motor Third Party Insurance Act in Sindh. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Excise Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that steps are very important to ensure financial security for road users and promote responsible driving, the aim of today’s meeting is to make the insurance claim process easy and efficient with better facilities for the public. He said that the insurance claims listed in the 1939 Act are very low as per today’s needs, so amendments in the Act are very necessary because the public will benefit from the increase in claim rates. He said that the Sindh government is ready to provide all kinds of support to the insurance companies.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the provincial governments have the authority, so the help of the Law Ministry will be sought for amendments to the 1939 Act as per the needs of the province. He also directed the insurance companies to upgrade the systems at call centers and facilitation centers within two weeks. Moreover, the heads of the insurance companies praised the steps taken by the Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and the Sindh government and assured them of all possible cooperation. Later, commemorative shields were also presented to the Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla by various insurance companies.