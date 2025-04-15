Authorities reignite Korangi fire as a ‘safety measure’

In light of environmental concerns over possible gas emissions, authorities on Tuesday reignited the Korangi blaze, hours after it was extinguished, following a continuous 17-day burn.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said that the blaze was reignited by experts in a bid to protect the environment.

The development comes after the inferno had been extinguished and gas emission from the pit was underway leading to the eruption of water – which had been initially used by the firefighters to douse the blaze – at the site.

The fire, which started after a 1,200-foot-deep bore was drilled at the site on March 29, had led to concerns about the type and volume of gas responsible for the blaze.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said the blaze extinguished itself, adding that a gas pocket existed at the site.

Pointing out that such incidents are common in Balochistan’s Sui area – known for gas reserves – Khan said that no loss of life occurred due to the Korangi fire and that a fire brigade team is still present at the site as the smell of gas was spreading around the affected area.

Korangi Deputy Commissioner Masood Bhutto has said that although apparently there was no gas being emitted, experts would provide the final assessment on it.

Highlighting the presence of hydrogen sulfide, the DC said that private universities located in the area were being directed to close from today.

Meanwhile, complaining of a persistent odour in the air, Pakistan Petroleum (PPL) COO Sikandar Memon had also said that the fire would be ignited once again.

Memon further warned against going near the blaze saying the “gas is more dangerous”.

The unexpected and rather abrupt end to the blaze comes after not only the Ministry of Petroleum had established a committee to test methane gas but also engaged a team of experts from Cudd Well Control – a US-based firm globally renowned for its expertise in well control and emergency response – to consult on the Korangi Creek fire, The News reported on Tuesday.

A joint site visit was recently conducted by technical teams from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and United Energy Pakistan Limited, comprising professionals from the drilling, completions and QHSE (quality, health, safety & environment) disciplines.

Key observations from the visit revealed that the fire intensity remained consistent with the early stages of the incident, suggesting a substantial connected gas volume.

The crater at the site has expanded due to water overflow and sand loosening. Additionally, hot water continues to flow from the site with visible vapour emissions.

Meanwhile, preliminary chemical analysis, as per PPL sources, of the water breaking out of the ditch at the site of the ongoing fire in the Korangi area had earlier revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals.

The initial report, compiled following water sampling from the fire site, has detected excessive quantities of benzene, toluene, and tetrachloroethylene.

The report states that tetrachloroethylene was measured at 33 microgrammes per litre, significantly above the standard limit of 5 mg. Benzene concentrations were recorded at 19 mg per litre, again surpassing the permissible threshold of 5 mg.

Similarly, toluene was found at 15 microgrammes per litre, three times higher than the recommended safety level. Additionally, a slightly elevated quantity of o-xylene was also detected in the water sample, though the exact amount was not specified.

However, the overall hydrocarbon content in the water was found to be within permissible limits, according to the preliminary findings.