Sindh Assembly speaker express grief over Mastung blast

Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, strongly condemned the blast that occurred in Mastung Balochistan and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the brave personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary. He said that the police officers laid down their lives for the motherland and their sacrifice will always be remembered. Such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake the determination and spirit of the nation, the entire nation mourns this tragedy and stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, emphasizing that unity and solidarity against anti-state elements are the need of the hour.