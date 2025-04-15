Heatwave alert issued for South Punjab

In response to the rising temperature across South Punjab, the Health and Population Department has issued an official heatwave alert to ensure public safety and medical preparedness.

A spokesperson for the Health and Population Dept said on Tuesday that Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr Ali Mehdi, has been appointed as the focal person for coordination and issuing guidelines related to heatstroke. On the special directives of Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain, Special Secretary Department of Health and Population South Punjab, instructions have been circulated to all Divisional commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and District Health Authorities in the region. He stated that the Chief Minister’s mobile Hospital would be deployed in heatwave-affected areas, and trained personnel will be stationed at dedicated heatstroke camps to ensure swift and effective medical response.

Hospitals and health centers have also been directed to enhance public awareness regarding heatstroke prevention, the spokesperson said, adding that health authorities have been asked to coordinate closely with Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and other relevant departments to ensure timely response in emergencies.