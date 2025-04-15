BHC throws ball in home dept’s court in Mahrang case

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch, asking the petitioner to approach the home department for her release.

On Thursday, the BHC reserved its verdict on the petition filed by Nadia Baloch, Mahrang’s sister, challenging the detention of the BYC leader and other activists who had been sent to jail under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The petition was heard by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Rana.

The court converted the constitutional petition into a representation and sent it to the Balochistan home secretary for processing.

It suggested that the petitioner first present their complaints before the home department to ascertain whether the MPO was legal or not.

While speaking to the media, Advocate Imran Baloch who represents the petitioner, reiterated that the plea was seeking the release of Mahrang and for the MPO to be declared illegal.

“We had told the court to apprise us on details of Mahrang’s case [and that] is our legal right,” Baloch told the media.

“However, instead of getting details from the government, the court directed us to approach the home department.”

On March 21, police used tear gas and water cannons and fired blank shots to disperse BYC protesters, who had staged a sit-in on the Sariab Road near the University of Balochistan against alleged enforced disappearances, including of its leader Bebarg Baloch.

The provincial government and the BYC had reported casualties on their sides as a result of each other’s actions, with the activist group claiming three dead and 13 others suffering injuries and the police saying around 10 of their personnel were hurt.

The situation further escalated when BYC chief organiser Mahrang was arrested in the early hours the next day and was booked under terror charges along with 150 others.

Responding to BYC’s call, shutter-down strikes were staged over the weekend in various cities of Balochistan – including Quetta, Panjgur, Kalat, Turbat, Mastung, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin and Dhadar.