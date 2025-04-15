Punjab approves harsh punishments for illegal weapons holders

The Punjab government has decided to launch a strict crackdown on individuals in possession of illegal weapons, and a new law with enhanced punishments has been sent to the provincial assembly following cabinet approval. According to the report, under the proposed amendments, punishment for possessing illegal weapons will now be up to 14 years in prison. The fine for holding unlicensed arms, previously set at Rs50,000, has been increased to up to Rs500,000. For prohibited bore weapons, which earlier carried a 14-year prison term, the new proposal suggests life imprisonment. The punishment for illegal transportation of weapons has been increased from 3 years to a minimum of 10 years. Those caught with fake arms licenses will now face up to 7 years in prison along with fines, compared to the current 2-year sentence. The law also introduces strict fines and property seizure for illegal buying and selling of weapons, which were previously punishable by minor penalties. Black market dealers in arms will now face severe legal action. All arms licenses will now be issued under a modern verification system with tighter scrutiny. Courts will be given special powers to conduct speedy trials and deliver swift sentences. Violation of this law will lead to immediate confiscation of weapons, license cancellation, and mandatory arrest.