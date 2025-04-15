Pakistani jewelry and handicrafts shine at China expo

Exquisite Pakistani bridal jewelry and intricately carved handicrafts are capturing attention at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), where over 4,100 brands from 70 countries and regions are showcasing their finest offerings from April 13-18.

Pakistani jewelry brand WINZA returned for its third consecutive appearance, this time highlighting its signature bridal collections.

“The CICPE’s global prestige perfectly matches our ambition to introduce authentic Pakistani craftsmanship to sophisticated buyers, especially in China’s booming luxury market,” said Aqeel Chaudhry, owner of this brand.

He highlighted the fusion of traditional Pakistani craftsmanship with contemporary designs that appeal to Chinese consumers. The expo’s unique position as a government-backed platform for bridging Asian consumers with global brands makes it particularly valuable for heritage artisans.