Sino-Pak digital trade academy launched to boost vocational skills

A new chapter in China-Pakistan education cooperation began on Tuesday with the signing of the Digital Trade Silk Road Academy Agreement.

Five institutions – Zhejiang Technical Institute of Economics, Hangzhou, Zhung Lan Trading Company, Lahore, Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Lahore, Government Technical Training Institute Gulberg, Lahore, and ITMC Technology, Beijing – established a framework to enhance technical and vocational training in Pakistan growing digital economy, CEN reported.

This educational initiative builds on the existing economic cooperation between the two countries, with Chinese expertise in e-commerce and digital trade helping to modernize Pakistan’s technical education system. China has maintained its position as the world’s largest online retail market for 12 consecutive years, with e-commerce consumption emerging as a new growth driver. In 2024, China online retail sales grew by 7.2%, while the Silk Road E-commerce initiative has created new opportunities for international cooperation, expanding its partner countries to 33.

By sharing China’s latest Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) advancements and international educational resources, the establishment of Centers of Excellence for Digital Skills development will strengthen vocational training and technical education in Pakistan. The Digital Trade Silk Road Academy will operate under the TEVTA at the Government Technical Training Institute Gulberg, Lahore, initially offering programs in cross-border e-commerce before expanding to modern logistics and broader e-commerce disciplines. This initiative directly supports Pakistan national Digital Pakistan strategy, which prioritizes equipping youth with competitive digital skills for the modern workforce.