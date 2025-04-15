Usyk, Dubois in talks over heavyweight unification bout, say reports

Ukraine’s world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Britain’s IBF champion Daniel Dubois are in talks to face each other in a unification bout, British media reported on Tuesday.

The BBC said that the bout is expected to take place at Wembley Stadium on July 12, but no contracts have been signed yet.

Usyk’s representatives did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Previously undisputed champion Usyk, 38, holds the WBC, WBA and WBO belts after two successive wins over Britain’s Tyson Fury.

Usyk has faced Dubois before, earning a controversial ninth-round knockout win in Poland in 2023, in which the Ukrainian was hit on the band of his shorts and went down gasping for breath, before the referee ruled the punch as a low blow.

Dubois claimed the IBF belt last year after Usyk vacated it and then retained it in September with a knockout victory over fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

The 27-year-old was set to face New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in February, but withdrew from the fight due to illness.