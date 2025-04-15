Nawazuddin Siddiqui impresses in powerful role in ‘Costao’ teaser

The gripping teaser for the upcoming biographical drama COSTAO, starring the ever-versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role is out.

Directed by Sejal Shah, the film COSTAO is inspired by the extraordinary life of Mr Costao Fernandes, a maverick customs officer from Goa who bravely took on one of the region’s most powerful smugglers in the 1990s.

The teaser hints at yet another intense and compelling performance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he portrays both the personal sacrifices and professional challenges faced by Fernandes during his fearless mission. With sharp dialogue delivery and raw emotional depth, Costao looks set to be another riveting addition to Nawazuddin’s powerful body of work.

Introducing the film’s premise, ZEE5 wrote: “A hero with no cape – just a white uniform, unshakeable courage, and the will to stand for what is right.” The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder and Faizuddin Siddiqui. It is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures. Costao delves into the life of a principled customs officer who led a daring solo operation that disrupted India’s biggest gold smuggling attempt.

At its heart, the film explores a timeless question: What does it truly cost to stand firm on your principles?

Earlier, the makers of COSTAO revealed the first posters of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming crime thriller. In other news, Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his role as Shahid Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, has sparked excitement among fans with a hint at a possible reunion with his co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee. The trio, who played the iconic characters of Faizal Khan and Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, recently came together, and it looks like there might be some exciting news on the horizon.

Jaideep shared a selfie with Nawazuddin and Manoj on his Instagram story, accompanied by the caption “Baap Ka Dada Ka Sabka,” and the background music of Jiya Tu from Gangs of Wasseypur.