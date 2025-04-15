Ibrahim Ali Khan admits threatening Pakistani film critic

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has admitted to threatening a Pakistani film critic who poked fun at his nose in his review of ‘Nadaaniyan.’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, eldest son of Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan, made his film debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Nadaaniyan’, co-starring Khushi Kapoor.

However, the film failed to impress the audience as several slammed his ‘unpolished’ acting chops.

Pakistani Instagrammer Tamur Iqbal, AKA wannabe film critic, was among those slamming Khan’s debut feature. Besides the criticism towards his acting skills, the critic also poked fun at the debutante’s ‘huge nose’.

The comment irked Ibrahim Ali Khan, who threatened to beat up Iqbal. Iqbal shared a screenshot of Khan’s purported response in the DM, which read, “Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brothers name. Guess what you don’t got? His face.” Khan added, “You ugly piece of trash, since you can’t keep your words to yourself don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family – and if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are – you walking piece of scum.”

The ‘Nadaaniyan’ has now defended his action, saying that the comment on his nose seemed ‘below-the-belt.’ “I know I shouldn’t have reacted but I’m also new to public scrutiny. When he made that personal comment about my body, it felt like a below-the-belt remark. But going forward, I’ll be more composed. I shouldn’t have reacted. It won’t happen again,” the Bollywood actor said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, however, maintained that he was working on his anger issues.

“I can have a bit of a short fuse but I’m working on it. It’s not like I randomly lose it, but yeah, if I’m in a bad mood or something, then maybe,” he said.