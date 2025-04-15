Rajab Butt slams Fahad Mustafa again, urges him to ‘respect juniors’

Rajab Butt, currently abroad following backlash over his perfume named “295” and earlier controversial remarks, appeared on a podcast, where he revisited his criticism of Fahad Mustafa and offered pointed advice.

Aiming Mustafa’s conduct, Rajab Butt remarked, “A senior is the one who will make himself respect-worthy. Do respect and get respect back. Even a ninth-grade student won’t stay silent if you speak badly to him. Seniors should behave like seniors – that’s it.”

He recalled advice from his grandfather, saying, “The biggest happiness for seniors is seeing their juniors succeed. You should accept that we have arrived.” The YouTuber also addressed the criticism digital creators often face, particularly from the television fraternity. “Everyone is selling their families – but you’re selfish because you’re selling other people’s families. If TV dramas are enough on their own, then why upload them to your YouTube channel with 60 million subscribers? If you do it, it’s called your job. But if we do the same, we’re accused of crossing the line?”

Rajab Butt noted that while he once admired Fahad Mustafa for hosting Jeeto Pakistan, the respect faded after the actor’s comments about digital creators.

“I used to like him a lot, especially for Jeeto Pakistan. I never watched his dramas because I’m not into those. But after that statement, I lost respect for him.” When asked if he had any advice for Fahad Mustafa, Rajab Butt replied: “Whenever you see a junior coming, appreciate him instead of degrading him and losing your respect in his eyes.” The ongoing exchange highlights a growing divide between traditional media personalities and rising digital content creators in Pakistan – with Rajab Butt positioning himself as a vocal representative of the new wave.