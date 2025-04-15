Nadia Khan claims Hania is ‘wasting time’ chasing Indian fame

Hania Aamir is currently one of the most celebrated stars in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

With back-to-back drama hits and a massive social media following, she has carved a space for herself not just locally but globally. Her charm and charisma have also caught the attention of Indian fans and the media alike, especially after she was spotted hanging out with Indian rapper Badshah and later appeared on stage at a Diljit Dosanjh concert in London.

The buzz around Hania grew even louder when news broke that she had reportedly signed a Punjabi film opposite superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Her recent fashion choices – donning outfits by Indian designers – further added to the speculation that she’s aiming to broaden her footprint in the Indian market.

However, not everyone is impressed by this cross-border attention. Renowned TV personality Nadia Khan recently shared her take, expressing concern over Hania’s growing Indian PR presence. “She may appear in a film with Diljit, but in the long run, it’s not going to benefit her,” Nadia stated. She referenced Saba Qamar and Sajal Aly, both of whom did well-received films in India but continued to focus primarily on their Pakistani careers. Nadia suggested that Hania might be treading a path that ultimately leads nowhere.

Surprisingly, many netizens seem to agree. One user commented, “This is the first time I agree with Nadia, but she’s absolutely right.” Another added, “Indian pages sharing Hania’s PR posts without even following her says a lot.”

Some even drew parallels with Fawad Khan, noting how his promising run in Bollywood ended prematurely, wasting precious years of his career. While Hania Aamir remains tight-lipped about the criticism, the debate around cross-border stardom continues to stir opinions.