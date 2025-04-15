From mystic falls to real life: Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig confirm relationship publicly

Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig have officially confirmed their romantic relationship. The actors, known for their roles in “The Vampire Diaries,” shared a kiss at a fan convention. This event took place in Covington, Georgia, which served as the backdrop for the show’s fictional Mystic Falls.

During the “I Was Feeling Epic 3” convention on April 6, Roerig surprised Kebbel with a bouquet of flowers. Fans captured the special moment on video, showing the couple sharing a sweet kiss onstage. This tender display quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and love for the couple.

Kebbel and Roerig acted together in the series from its start in 2009 until its end in 2017. They recently came together again for a Hallmark movie in 2023 titled “Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance.” What began as on-screen chemistry has now developed into a real-life romance.

They join fellow “Vampire Diaries” alumni, like Candice King and Steven Krueger, who have also found love after working together. Currently, Kebbel stars in Fox’s “Rescue: HI Surf,” while Roerig is set to appear in Netflix’s “The Waterfront,” created by TVD’s Kevin Williamson.