Rajab Butt criticises Fahad Mustafa over treatment of digital creators

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has once again taken aim at actor and producer Fahad Mustafa. This new criticism arises from past remarks made by Mustafa that Butt believes belittle digital creators. During a recent podcast, he urged Mustafa to support young talent instead of undermining them.

Butt, who now lives abroad, reflected on the responsibilities of established artists. He stated, “A true senior earns respect through their actions.” He believes it is important for seniors to offer respect to gain it in return. He specifically noted a double standard when mainstream creators gain legitimacy while digital creators face scrutiny.

He expressed disappointment in Mustafa, whom he once admired for the game show “Jeeto Pakistan.” Butt admitted his views changed after hearing Mustafa’s earlier comments, and he no longer respects him as he once did. He advised Mustafa to appreciate junior creators rather than demean them.

These renewed remarks have reignited discussions about the growing divide between mainstream and digital content creators in Pakistan. As the industry evolves, many are calling for greater respect and support for rising talent.