Light aircraft crash near Vehari, pilots escape injury

A light aircraft crashed near Ratta Tibba in Punjab’s Vehari district, but both pilots survived. Local authorities reported that the pilots parachuted to safety before the aircraft went down near Anwar Abad. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities occurred in this incident.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities plan to conduct an investigation to examine potential technical or operational failures. This incident raises concerns about safety protocols and aircraft maintenance in private aviation.

This crash is the second involving a light aircraft in the region recently. Local residents are increasingly worried about the safety standards of small aircraft.

