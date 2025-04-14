Sindh solar energy project launched in Shikarpur

A significant step towards promoting renewable energy and providing relief to poor households was taken in District Shikarpur with the inauguration of the Sindh Solar Energy Project.

The ceremony, held at the local venue, marked the distribution of 80 solar home systems to eligible Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries.

The event was organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and saw the participation of prominent figures, including MPA Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, District Council Chairman Shikarpur Zulfiqar Ali Khan Kamario, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shikarpur Zafar Abbas, and Rais Gul Muhammad, Environmental and Social Development Officer of the Sindh Solar Energy Project.

Speaking the event, MPA Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh highlighted the project’s objectives, stating that the Sindh Solar Energy Project aims to promote solar power generation and improve electricity access for poor households across Sindh Province. The project aligns with the Sindh Government’s goal of promoting renewable energy and reducing reliance on traditional power sources, he added.

The Sindh Solar Energy Project, supported by the World Bank with $100 million in funding, plans to provide 200,000 solar home systems to households in rural areas with low or no electricity access.