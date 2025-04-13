Karachi Kings hammer Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings produced a scintillating display of batting prowess to hammer Multan Sultans in a high-scoring thriller of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, beating the 2021 winners by four wickets.

Chasing a formidable 235, Karachi Kings’ batting lineup led by James Vince rose to the challenge, as they got to the target with four wickets and four balls to spare.

James Vince struck a 42-ball hundred as we he went on to score 101 of just 43 deliveries. The right-handed batter smashed four sixes and 14 fours. Khushdil Shah struck 60 off 37 balls, smashing four sixes and five fours.

After being asked to bat first, Multan Sultans posted 234 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of three wickets as captain Muhammad Rizwan scored a brilliant century. Their innings started well, with the opening pair contributing a brisk 55 runs in just five overs.

The skipper was the main aggressor during the opening stand, while Shai Hope, who scored eight runs, focused on rotating the strike until he fell to Hasan Ali on the first ball of the sixth over.

Muhammad Rizwan then continued to bat aggressively as he formed partnerships first with Usman Khan and then with Kamran Ghulam, strengthening the Sultans’ position.

Muhammad Rizwan remained unbeaten with 105 runs off 63 balls, hitting five sixes and nine fours.

Apart from the skipper, Michael Bracewell scored unbeaten 44 while Kamran Ghulam contributed with 36 runs. For Karachi Kings, Khushdil Shah, Hassan Ali and Abbas Afridi took one wicket each.