PAC holds calligraphy workshop for revival of traditional art

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi organized a calligraphy workshop to promote the ancient art of calligraphy among artists and enthusiasts. The event, held at the Arts Council, featured hands-on sessions led by experienced calligraphers, allowing participants to refine their skills. Iftikhar Ali Shah, Director PAC Rawalpindi was the chief guest at the workshop who appreciated the initiative, stressing the importance of preserving cultural heritage. The Director PAC highlighted the calligraphy’s role in Pakistani culture and expressed commitment to supporting artistic talent. At the end of the workshop, the chief guest distributed certificates and prizes among the workshop participants.