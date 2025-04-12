UCP and FAST Cables host FAST Forward Sustainable Development Forum

FAST Cables hosted the FAST Forward Sustainable Development Forum at the University of Central Punjab (UCP), Lahore, to initiate dialogue on “Building a Carbon-Negative, Sustainable Industrial Future.”

The event served as a key platform for collaboration, emphasizing the essential link between industrial transformation and a sustainable future for Pakistan’s 250 million people.

The forum discussed the critical role of industries in achieving carbon-negative operations and promoting sustainable practices in Pakistan. Furthermore, alongside its own sustainability initiatives, FAST Cables aims to drive practical solutions through meaningful dialogue, uniting experts from academia, industry, and both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Hammad Naveed (Pro-Rector, UCP) emphasized academia’s role in supporting local, industry-led carbon neutrality, while Mr. Sheikh Usman (Chief Commercial Officer, FAST Cables) reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation.

In his keynote, Mr. Usman reinforced FAST Cables’ commitment to carbon neutrality, emphasizing the need for collaboration across all sectors: “As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we take our responsibility to move toward carbon neutrality seriously. With Pakistan being one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, it’s crucial we work together. Our FAST Forward platform is here to drive real change, and we look forward to continuing these discussions in Karachi and Islamabad.”

The panel featured an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Ms. Nazifa Ishfaq, Director of Climate Action and Sustainability at WWF-Pakistan, Ms. Noureen Arif, Head of Environment and Social Safeguards at the Energy Department, Government of Punjab, Mr. Raffay Bin Rauf, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Communications at Sapphire, and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Javed, Associate Professor at COMSATS University with a PhD in Solar PV Systems.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of an agreement to launch two new initiatives: the FAST Excellence Award to recognize exceptional academic achievements and contributions to the university, and the FAST Sustainability Award, which celebrates final-year students whose projects offer innovative, practical solutions for sustainability in industries.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, showcasing students’ strong interest in climate action. FAST Cables’ FAST Forward Sustainable Development Forum marked a key step in building partnerships and generating solutions for Pakistan’s climate crisis.