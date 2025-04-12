Textile Asia: Pakistan textile sector to get benefits from USA tariff policy

Pakistan’s overall exports, particularly the textile sector will get benefits from the new USA tariff policy. This was stated by Shaikh Shafiq Jhok Wala, Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) while speaking as a chief guest at the inauguration of 29th Textile Asia 2025 being held on Saturday at Expo Center, Karachi.

The imposition of heavy tariffs on China and other countries by the USA administration will create a demand of textile, garments and various products in the American market that will provide an opportunity for Pakistanis companies to grow their exports of textile and garments manifold to this market.

He said the changing international trade climate is challenging but it will likely be favorable for Pakistani and its industries and export growth.

He said that the Pakistani government is working to facilitate Chinese and Vietnamese companies to establish their industrial units in special zones of Pakistan and produce made-in-Pakistan made-ups in collaboration with local investors and industries. These companies will export their brands through the land of Pakistan. In this way, Pakistan will grow its exports to up to $ 35 billion in the next few years with a major contribution of the textile sector.

On the occasion, Project Director Textile Asia Muhammad Uzair Nizam said that the overwhelming participation of foreign delegates and national business leaders in the textile trade fair is testament to an impressive business opportunity and growth in Pakistan.

The objective of this trade fair is to enhance the contribution of the textile sector in national GDP through advancement, innovation and development.

The session was also attended by foreign diplomats, including Turkey, China, Germany and others. pr

Furthermore, in accordance with the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Wing Regulations 2023 legal action will be taken against those who throw shopping bags or trash from vehicles onto roads while traveling. Similarly, discharging water, sewage or burning solid waste such as garbage on streets, roads or public spaces is also illegal.

Additionally, Section 22 of the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Wing Regulations 2023 states that any such or similar actions are against the law. All residents, housing societies, and private sector and others segments of society are also requested to dispose of waste and garbage only in designated bins. Violators will face legal action and fines under the regulations without further notice.

Following the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the helpline numbers 1334 and 9213908 along with WhatsApp number 0335-5001213 are being shared by the public to ensure citizens to receive all possible facilities at their doorstep. The CDA’s Directorate of Solid Waste Management has also appealed to citizens to cooperate fully in keeping Islamabad clean, green and safe and to demonstrate responsible civic behavior in order to help control environmental pollution.