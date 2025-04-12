CCD officials allocated duties

The IG Punjab announced the duties of officials deputed in the newly established Crime Control Department, and a notification has been issued by Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Punjab. According to information shared by the department, officials and officers will not be bound to wear uniforms, but uniforms will be mandatory during training only.

Recently, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has appointed Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha as head of CCD. Soon after taking charge of his duties, he conducted interviews of various Punjab Police officials at his camp house.

Recently, the Punjab cabinet also approved the establishment of CCD, and the Punjab Chief Minister has allocated funds for this department and ordered the recruitment of officials in the Crime Control Department. A notification regarding CCD has also been issued by IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

According to more details, additional IG, CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha, who is going to supervise the Crime Control Department, will be responsible for CCD working and its performance. Moreover, he is also given responsibilities to appoint or replace any officer/official on a contract basis, as this contract may be extended by IG, CCD. As mentioned, the Crime Control Department will be under the head of Punjab Police.

Also, various winds of the CCD have also been formed. The CCD consists of the Operations Wing, Investigation Wing, Legal Wing, Intelligence Wing, Technical Wing, Monitoring Wing, Training Wing, and CCD police stations.

The CCD’s Operation Wings will be responsible for nine tasks, the Investigation Wing will be responsible for 38 tasks, the Legal Wing will be responsible for eight tasks and the Intelligence Wing will be responsible for three tasks.

The CCD’s Technical Wing will be assigned 10 tasks, the Training Wing will be assigned seven tasks, and the personnel posted in CCD police stations will be assigned 5 tasks.