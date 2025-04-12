Sindh Govt’s Agricultural Revamp: Mechanization and quality seeds to the forefront

In line with the vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and under the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah chaired a high-level meeting at the Sindh Secretariat to engage agricultural experts and senior officials from the departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and Public Private Partnership.

The meeting focused on ways to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and build climate resilience among Sindh’s farming communities, particularly the more than 1.3 million small farmers cultivating land under 25 acres. The Sindh Government aims to transition these smallholders from traditional to modern farming methods by promoting the use of laser land levelling, precision irrigation, sowing and harvesting machinery, and other climate-smart technologies.

These tools are expected to increase yields, conserve water, reduce costs, and address challenges posed by climate change and soil degradation.Under the proposed public-private partnership model, a network of service providers will offer advanced machinery on rental or subsidized terms, enabling even the smallest farmers to benefit from innovation without the high cost of ownership. This approach also includes training and technical support to ensure effective adoption of new practices in the field.

The meeting also discussed steps to enhance seed quality in the province. The government plans to strengthen the Sindh Seed Corporation and other institutions responsible for seed production. Large-scale and registered farmers will be encouraged to produce certified seeds, while subsidies will be introduced to improve access and affordability for smallholders. Promoting high-quality, disease-resistant seed varieties is seen as a key pillar in ensuring better crop performance and food security.

Chief Secretary Sindh emphasized that small farmers are central to the province’s agricultural economy, and the government is committed to creating an enabling environment for their growth. He noted that through targeted interventions, institutional support, and inclusive planning, Sindh can achieve sustainable agricultural transformation. Further consultations and planning are underway to finalize timelines, implementation frameworks, and outreach campaigns to engage farming communities at the grassroots level.

“The Government of Sindh aims to promote climate-smart agriculture to help small farmers adapt to changing weather patterns, conserve water, and improve crop resilience.

By introducing efficient irrigation systems and modern machinery, the province seeks to ensure sustainable farming practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically beneficial.” He added. The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Nawaz Soho, DG PPP Asad Zamin, Secretary Implementation & Coordination Abid Saleem, Additional Secretary Idrees Ahmed Khoso, Deputy Secretary Ahmed Ali Sheikh, DG Water Management Nadeem Shah, DG Research Dr. Mazhar Kario, DG Extension Munir Jumani, PD Dr. Liaquat Ali Bhutto, and other senior officials.