PTI founder begging for NRO since day one

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari had said that the PTI founder has been begging for an NRO since day one, but no one is willing to listen to him.

She said that the nation’s interests align with the Pakistan Muslim League (N), which is taking practical steps to solve public issues and promote investment. Speaking at the inauguration of the electricity installation at Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme F-Block, Azma Bokhari said that the Journalist Colony Phase II is a continuation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program. Basic facilities including water and electricity will be provided in the colony at a cost of 360 million rupees. Solar backup at the Press Club will be enhanced, while the canteen, insurance, and subsidy schemes will also be improved, she added.

During her conversation with the media, she said she considers herself a part of the journalist community and will take every possible step for their welfare. Under the RUDA project, work is underway to make the Journalist Colony state-of-the-art, with essential facilities including water and electricity being provided at a cost of 360 million rupees.

The Information Minister said that the government will allot land directly to journalists, who will only have to pay construction charges. Expressing her commitment to resolving the longstanding issues of F-Block, Azma Bokhari assured that these problems will now be addressed on a permanent basis. She also commented that the incidents of May 9 were not in the nation’s interest and that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the only party taking practical steps to attract investment and address the problems of the underprivileged.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s government, lower-level employees are no longer scapegoated – instead, accountability starts at the top. Strict monitoring is being conducted on incidents like kite-flying and dog-bite cases.

She said, “Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan, and internal and external conspiracies will, as always, be foiled.” She said that any politician supporting terrorists does not deserve to be called a politician.

Additionally, Azma Bokhari announced that there are no longer any restrictions on wheat transportation and that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, farmers’ protection will be ensured to prevent an increase in bread prices.

Punjab Information Secretary Syed Tahir Hamdani said that the dream of a journalist colony is now becoming a reality. He emphasized that the government maintains a strong relationship with the journalist community, and development projects are being completed through mutual cooperation.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari said that the journalist community wishes for Maryam Nawaz to personally inaugurate Phase II. He thanked the Punjab government for its welfare initiatives for journalists.