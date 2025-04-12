Literacy books distrubuted in Larkana

In Larkana, the Sindh government and the education and Literacy Department, Sindh, have issued primary textbooks for all four talukas of Larkana district on Saturday. In this regard, District Education Officer (DEO) Primary Anees ur Rahman Jalbhani, while addressing the media at the Government Primary Boys school in Chandka Muhalla, stated that the Sindh government and the Education Department have distributed textbooks to various girls’ and boys’ primary schools in the four talukas of Larkana district Larkana, Bakrani, Dokri, and Ratodero.

He mentioned that the district initially required 280,000 different textbooks for primary schools, out of which approximately most have now been delivered, while the remaining will arrive in the coming days.

Similarly, for the distribution of these books, the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana and the Chairman of the District Council have been informed, and the distribution process will be carried out accordingly.