Security, traffic plan announced for PSL 10 matches in Karachi

A detailed security and traffic plan has been announced for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches in Karachi.

As per the plan, over 6,700 personnel will be deployed to ensure security, with strict restrictions on drone cameras and CNG cylinder-fitted vehicles inside the stadium. Only authorized vehicles with special passes will be allowed inside the stadium, and these vehicles will enter through Gate No. 8.

The traffic arrangements have also been finalized, with roads around the stadium remaining open for traffic. Parking facilities will be available at China Ground and National Coaching Centre.

Spectators will be able to enter the stadium through the main gate and gates 4, 5, 12, 13, and 14, but will need to present their original national ID cards and hard copies of their match tickets, online tickets will not be accepted for entry.

Additionally, no food or drinks will be allowed inside the stadium, except those purchased from designated stalls within the venue. The gates will open three hours before the match, and spectators are advised to cooperate with security personnel to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday. The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches. Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.