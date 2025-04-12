Peaceful protest held to express solidarity with Palestinian people

The Central Zone of Jamaat-e-Islami here on Saturday organized a peaceful protest demonstration to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Led by Acting Nazim Central Zone Syed Saim Hussain, the protest demonstration was participated by children, youth, elders and people from different walks of life.

Acting Nazim Central Zone Syed Saim Hussain, Nazim Islamic Jamiat Talaba Central Zone Haseeb Siddiqui, Deputy Nazim Central Zone Muhammad Saleem Khan, Advocate Moeed Sheikh and Hafiz Tahir Qureshi addressed the participants on the occasion.

Syed Saim Hussain said in his speech that the solution to the problem of Israel and Palestine was not in the two-nation theory. Those who oppose this theory while living in Pakistan have forgotten the clear position of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who said that Israel is a legitimate state and Pakistan will never recognize it, he said.

He said that few days ago, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, declared raising voice in favor of Palestine as the top priority, but it is regrettable to say that no practical step has been so far taken by the government. The silence of the rulers is regrettable and condemnable, he added.

The Acting Nazim said, “We were standing with the Palestinian people before, we stand with them today and we will always stand with them. This is not just a problem of Palestine, but of the entire Muslim Ummah. If we cannot do anything else, then at least we must raise our voice and provide them with practical support.”

At the end of the protest, the participants offered prayers and demanded that the international community take immediate and effective steps to stop the Israeli aggression and play its role in giving the Palestinians their rights.