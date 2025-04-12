Matric papers of chemistry, biology leaked in Karachi, Larkana

Reports of papers leaked continued making headlines during fifth consecutive day as chemistry paper of 10th class in Karachi and biology paper in Larkana were available on WhatsApp groups before the start of examination.

According to the details, chemistry subject paper of 10th class was available on social media just 20 minutes before the start of examinations.

The bootie-mafia was quite active and was in full action in the area as members of district administration were miserably failed to take any action against people involved in this heinous crime.

It is necessary to mention here that Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Karachi announced complete ban on taking mobile phone inside the Examination hall to curb cheating.

Similar kind of situation was witnessed in Larkana where 10th class paper of Biology was leaked prior to start of the paper.

Sources said that the paper was leaked on social media through WhattsApp and the original paper was reached the examination centers after a delay of 20 minutes. The district administration was completely helpless to control cheating. Reports of cheating were also received from far flung areas of the Larkana where original paper was reached twenty minutes late.