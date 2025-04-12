SBC calls for strike against canals issue

Sindh Bar Council (SBC) on Saturday announced to boycott Sindh High Court (SHC) and other court across the province against construction of new canals. Karachi Bar Association will hold a lawyers convention against the construction of six canals from Indus River. Sindh Bar Council urged all its members not to appear in any courts. In a statement SBC said that new canals will put negative impact on national economy. They strongly the decision to construct new canals at River Indus. SBC demanded the federal government to take back the decision of new canals on priority basis. Sindh Bar Council said that if the decision to construct new canals will not be suspended then they will announce their future strategy over the issue soon.