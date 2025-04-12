Pakistan to experience heatwave conditions from today

Most parts of the country are likely to experience heatwave conditions from tomorrow, Apr. 13, Pakistan’s Meteorological (Met) Department said this week as it warned citizens to take precautionary measures to stay safe.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Met Office predicted that a high-pressure system is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from Apr. 13, due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country.

It said these conditions are expected to change into “severe heatwave conditions” in southern Pakistan from Monday, Apr. 14.

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from 13th to 18th April,” the weather department said.

It added that day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the same period.

The PMD urged children, women and senior citizens to take precautionary measures against the heat such as avoiding exposure to direct sunlight during the day and remaining hydrated.

“Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well,” it said.

The Met Office said that rising temperatures in Pakistan’s northern areas may increase snowfall melting from Apr. 14-18.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to heatwave conditions,” it added.

Pakistan has witnessed frequent, erratic changes in its weather patterns, including floods, droughts, cyclones, torrential rainstorms, heatwaves and the slow-onset threat of glacial melting, in recent years that scientists have blamed on human-driven climate change.

In 2022, unusually heavy rains triggered floods in many parts of the country, killing over 1,700 people, inflicting economic losses of around $30 billion and affecting at least 30 million people.