Pakistan Super League

Each PSL season brings with it the same feverish hype: packed stadiums, choreographed hashtags, and commentators pitching it as “Pakistan’s brand reborn.”

And yes, the cricket has been phenomenal. But scratch beneath the surface of the floodlights and fireworks, and a darker truth flickers and you are forced to come across a scathing commentary that says more about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and our systemic dysfunctions than we care to admit.

Let’s begin with what should be celebrated: PSL has united a fractured nation. For a few overs each night, Karachi cheers for Peshawar, and a Lahori idolizes a Balochistani pacer. It’s a glimpse of what collective energy can look like in a country too often at odds with itself. Here’s the tragedy: this unity is fleeting because the board behind the league lacks the vision or governance to build something lasting.

Financial transparency remains murky. There are persistent concerns about PSL’s revenue sharing, inflated operational costs, and bidding procedures that seem to benefit the well-connected. Player salary disputes and delayed payments have become embarrassingly routine. Where is the oversight? Where are the audits? A multi-billion-rupee league with this level of opaqueness would be unacceptable anywhere else: why do we tolerate it?

Then there’s the commercialization. PSL’s success may created wealth for advertisers, broadcasters, and celebrity owners. No qualms about that. Has it also strengthened grassroots cricket? Have the stadium upgrades, training academies, or local leagues materialized with the same urgency? Or are we just feeding a glitzy machine that thrives on short-term fame and long-term neglect?

Even PSL’s role in shaping Pakistan’s global image (our “soft power”) is being mishandled. The opportunity is there: cricket diplomacy, tourism promotion, youth engagement. Sadly, the PCB’s leadership rarely thinks beyond the tournament’s final. We’re playing for the scoreboard, not the legacy.

So here’s a hard truth: PSL is not failing because of lack of talent or audience. It risks failure because it’s being run like a private party–exclusive, opaque, and directionless.

If the PCB wants PSL to truly serve the nation, it must reform. Not with slogans, but with strategy. No photo ops, but plans that include grassroots investment, fiscal responsibility, and public accountability.

Because if PSL continues on this trajectory, the only thing we’ll be exporting is disappointment and the scoreboard won’t show that. *