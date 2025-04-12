Pak-Bangladesh Relations

In international relations, the nations that are considered successful are those that learn from the past, understand the needs of the present, and build strong relationships with neighboring countries on solid foundations for the future.

The relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh reflect this very concept. Although past bitterness and disagreements kept the two countries apart, the positive changes that have emerged in their relations after the removal of Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s government in Bangladesh are not only promising for both nations but also for the entire South Asian region. These developments, however, are not being welcomed by India, which is uncomfortable with the growing closeness between the two.The historical connection between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been deep and complex. After the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, East Bengal became a part of Pakistan and was known as East Pakistan.However, due to political, linguistic, and administrative issues, East Pakistan became an independent state under the name of Bangladesh in 1971. This event caused a prolonged period of estrangement between the two countries.

After 1971, it took several years for the two nations to restore diplomatic ties. In 1974, Pakistan formally recognized Bangladesh and established diplomatic relations, but these ties remained limited and cautious.

For decades, past events, mutual distrust, and public sentiments prevented the two countries from coming closer. Especially, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid repeatedly revived the events of 1971 to strengthen her political image.

She reiterated accusations of war crimes against Pakistan and fueled negative emotions based on these claims. As a result, public sentiment became bitter, and the path to reconciliation was obstructed.

Hasina Wajid’s government developed unusually close ties with India, which also affected relations with Pakistan. In defense, water, and trade agreements, her government granted one-sided concessions to India while blocking avenues for cooperation with Pakistan.

The historical connection between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been deep and complex.

On several occasions, Pakistani diplomats were mistreated. In 2016, a Pakistani High Commission official was expelled from Bangladesh, an act that violated diplomatic norms. Such steps negatively impacted bilateral relations.Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s role in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations was always negative, creating obstacles to reconciliation. Under her leadership, politics was driven by the past, whereas both nations needed to look to the future.

However, it was the people of Bangladesh themselves who forced the pro-India Sheikh Hasina to flee the country, and she took refuge in India. Despite the tensions at the governmental level, a significant portion of the Bangladeshi population desired better relations with Pakistan.

Pakistani dramas, the cricket team, and products are popular in Bangladesh. Students and youth are interested in educational opportunities in Pakistan, while the business community wants to expand trade relations.

Following the public uprising in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus has become the head of the interim setup, and under his leadership, Pakistan-Bangladesh relations are rapidly improving. Now is the time to rebuild ties with a fresh perspective, flexible policy, and focus on public interests – not only for the benefit of both countries but also to counter India’s influence, which seeks to dominate all its neighbors.

I believe there are now several areas where both countries should collaborate. Both are developing nations looking for new trade routes, investment opportunities, and industrial cooperation for economic growth.

For this purpose, it is essential to establish better trade relations. Pakistan has increased its exports to Bangladesh, and Bangladesh has also welcomed Pakistani products that were previously banned during Hasina’s rule.

Both countries have agreed to reduce trade barriers and enhance customs facilities. Since they also share similar cultural backgrounds, educational and cultural exchanges should now flourish.

Partnerships have been established between universities and research institutions, and scholarships and educational opportunities are being offered to students. Artists, writers, and journalists from both countries are also in contact, which is a positive development.

Both governments should establish relations based on mutual respect and sovereignty and adopt a policy of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. Joint research projects, academic conferences, and publication of scholarly journals can bring academic communities closer.

If Pakistan and Bangladesh work together to make SAARC more active, it would benefit the entire region.

Now is the time to forget past bitterness and focus on building the future. For public welfare, economic development, regional peace, and international influence, it is crucial that both nations establish strong, sustainable, and positive relations. If the current positive trend continues and sincere efforts are maintained, then surely Pakistan and Bangladesh can enter a new era where the sun of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation will shine brightly.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.