US tariffs spark Pakistan’s trade revival efforts

The Site Association of Industry Karachi has urged the Pakistani government to form a high-level committee comprising stakeholders from major industrial hubs to strategize against the recent 29% tariff imposed by the US President Donald Trump on Pakistani. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is delivering on his promises, and the business community has confidence in the current government and confident enough they will get benefits from whatever duties implement on Pakistani products with the right planning and right peoples,” said Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association. In a statement, president of the SITE association, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, proposed that the committee include representatives from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, particularly large-scale manufacturers and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) with expertise in trade and industrial affairs. These representatives would analyze how Pakistan can boost exports to the US and meet the growing demand for imported raw materials needed for local industries.