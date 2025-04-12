Mannat is India’s third most photographed place!

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, continues to make headlines for his legendary home, Mannat, which is now officially the third most photographed location in India, trailing only behind the Taj Mahal and the Gateway of India.

Located in Bandra, Mumbai, Mannat is more than a residence-it’s a landmark, a pilgrimage site for fans. Every year on SRK’s birthday, lacs of fans gather outside its grand gates, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Valued at over INR200 crores, Mannat is considered one of Shah Rukh’s most prized possessions. In an interview with Radio Mirchi, SRK revealed that Mannat is one of the most expensive things he owns-and also the most special.

Many may be unaware that Mannat wasn’t always known by that name. The mansion was originally known as ‘Villa Vienna,’ and Shah Rukh had been eyeing it since filming ‘Yes Boss’ in 1997. After years of waiting, he finally purchased the property in 2001 from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust. Initially, he and his wife, Gauri Khan, named it ‘Jannat,’ but once success began pouring into their lives, the name was changed to ‘Mannat’ in 2005-signifying a wish come true. Currently, the Khan family has temporarily moved out of Mannat due to ongoing renovation work. They’re staying in two luxurious duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Khar, until the iconic bungalow is ready again.

Why is Mannat so photographed?

It’s instantly recognizable with its iron gates and classic design A symbol of SRK’s journey from Delhi boy to Bollywood royalty A must-visit spot for fans, especially on birthdays and release days Frequently featured in media, fan vlogs and Bollywood tourism trails.