Tori proves Ryan Cramer romance is going strong with red carpet outing

Tori Spelling is showing off her new man. Over one year after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was seen packing on the PDA with Ryan Cramerin downtown Los Angeles, the couple stepped out for a date night to watch a special screening of The Carters docuseries.

For the April 9 red carpet event, Tori donned a black slip dress that featured an asymmetrical lace fringe. She completed her edgy ensemble with knee-high Converse sneakers and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s look matched the actress’ black and yellow color scheme as he donned black bell-bottom jeans and a black T-shirt under a yellow puffer jacket, along with yellow sneakers. The couple’s date night comes after they were seen kissing on a night out in November 2023, months after Tori and ex Dean McDermott announced their breakup after 18 years of marriage in a since deleted post in which he stressed, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.” While Tori and Dean-who share kids Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7-have gone their separate ways, they’ve taken co-parenting in stride.

In fact, when the misSPELLING podcast host competed on season 33 of Dancing With the Starslate last year, her ex posted on social media that she had been “robbed” for being eliminated so early And Tori couldn’t help but express gratitude to the vote of confidence her loved ones had for her. “Oh my gosh, everyone has been so supportive,” she gushed to E! News of his gesture in October 2024. “We had to keep it secret for a while, so when I was able to tell people, they were like, ‘Oh my god.'”

As for what Dean, 58, had to say about her exit from the show?

“I had to come out of my self-imposed Instagram exile for this one,” Dean said in an Instagram video in September. “Tori Spelling, you did an amazing job. I’m so proud of you. You put on two beautiful performances on Dancing With the Stars. I saw how hard you worked and I know the injuries that you worked through. Your dedication and your work ethic is amazing.”