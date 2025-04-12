Nadia Khan slammed for mocking ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’

Nadia Khan is facing significant backlash over her latest remarks about Meem Se Mohabbat, the popular drama starring Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen.

Known for her unapologetically blunt reviews on her show Kya Drama Hai, Nadia has previously criticized top-rated serials such as Jaan Nisar, Sunn Mere Dil and Bismil. However, people perceive her recent commentary as not just critical but also personal.

Nadia satirically revealed behind-the-scenes gossip in the uncut version of her show, mocking a rain scene in Meem Se Mohabbat. “We had to share one water tanker between two dramas.” We used it first for our Netflix project, then Meem Se Mohabbat used it. That’s your inside gossip!” she said, mentioning the “romantic rain bath” scenes as a fun fact.

The clip quickly made rounds on social media, sparking outrage among fans of the show. Supporters of Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen accused Nadia of derailing from her role as a critic. “We want drama analysis-not location gossip,” one fan commented. Another added, “It’s no longer about constructive criticism-she’s just mocking for attention.”

Many viewers have now labeled her reviews “insensitive” and “unwatchable with family.” Some viewers have even called for the censorship of Kya Drama Hai’s uncut version, citing its increasingly off-topic and inappropriate commentary.

While drama reviews often include a fair share of humor, fans argue that there’s a line-and Nadia Khan seems to be crossing it more frequently.