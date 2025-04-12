Kanye West apologises to Jay-Z for comments on his kids

Kanye West is walking back some of his comments. During a recent series of tweets shared to X, formerly Twitter, the rapper apologized to Jay-Z, seemingly over a previous offensive message Kanye previously wrote about Jay-Z’s and Beyoncé’s kids.

“I’m sorry Jay Z,” Kanye wrote shortly after midnight April 10. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s–t none of these rap n—-s had my back.”

The “Gold Digger” artist’s apology comes after he shared a since-deleted tweet in March questioning the mental capacity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7-year-old twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. Following the message, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles subtly clapped back at the dig against her family, which also includes granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter, 13.

“I’m on the set of a photoshoot today for my book,” the 71-year-old shared in a video posted to Instagram March 19. “And I wanted to tell you all a corny joke because I have all this glamorous hair and makeup.”

She continued, “Want to hear it? Here it goes. What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown.”

Tina then flashed a grin at the camera, adding, “Y’all know that’s funny.”

Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles also addressed the comments, much more directly.

“People pay a price for being stupid,” he told TMZ in an interview published March 21, “especially in the music industry.”

The patriarch-who also shares daughter Solange Knowles with Tina-also spoke to Kanye’s wellbeing. “I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs,” Mathew continued, “in terms of mental health.”

The apology from Kanye-previously a frequent collaborator of Jay Z’s-to the Carter family is only the latest in a slew of controversial tweets from the 47-year-old that have raised eyebrows. Mere days before addressing his comments about Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) and Beyoncé, Kanye also took aim at Taylor Swift, with whom he’s had a longstanding feud, blaming her in part for why he’s never been given the opportunity to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments,” Kanye wrote in a since-deleted post on X April 7 that was later reshared on social media. “George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat.”

The Grammy winner-who shares who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian-also speculated further on why he has never been offered the option to perform. “How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time,” he continued. E! News reached out to reps for Kanye, Taylor and the NFL for comment at the time.