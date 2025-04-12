Josh Duhamel reveals why he moved out of Hollywood

Josh Duhamel has no qualms about transforming his life. After all, the Transformers alum shared insight into his decision to trade in his Hollywood lifestyle for a quieter one in a rural Midwest home he’s been renovating for 15 years. “Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it’s removed from everything,” Josh explained to Parade in an interview published April 10. “The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it’s really about everybody taking care of each other-making memories, spending time with family and friends.” “You really get a chance to get back to the basics,” he continued. “You’re not consumed by all these other distractions. When you’re out there, it’s really about having fun, making sure everybody’s warm, everybody’s got food and water.” The 52-year-old also sees his home as the perfect place for his and ex-wife Fergie’s son Axl, 11, to step away from his electronics. “My son is going to have memories of this place forever,” he added. “He’s not on his iPad when he’s out there. He’s out there in the boat with me, or he’s playing soccer on the beach, or he’s out there in the woods doing whatever I’m doing.” “It really got me back in touch,” he added.