Gujranwala expo starts in capital to boost local industry, exports

A three-day Gujranwala Expo 2025 kicked off here on Friday, showcasing brands from innovation to craftsmanship, to bolster local production, promote exports and strengthen the domestic economy to reduce dependence on imports.

The exhibition, showcasing “Made in Gujranwala” products, was formally inaugurated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan during a ceremony, attended by prominent government dignitaries, business leaders, traders and a diverse range of attendees. The three-day event, running from April 11 to 13, is a premier Business to Business (B2B) trade fair organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), providing a platform for industry leaders, businesses, and innovators to connect, explore top-quality products, and discover the latest market trends. At the expo, over 50 stalls have been set up, showcasing a variety of products, including home appliances, sanitary items, edibles, beauty products, cutlery, LED lights, dresses, plastic goods, paints, and products related to the electrical industry.

“These products (displayed at the exhibition) will not only meet local needs but will also find markets abroad. I believe our market share will grow significantly,” remarked Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb while speaking at the inaugural session. He said the expo gave a lot of encouragement that Pakistan has such products that are internationally competitive and could become a global brand as we go forward. The minister said the country needs to exploit the international export market through competitive productivity, adding that the products showcased at the exhibition should not be used only in Pakistan, but also exported to other countries.

He reiterated that the country has moved towards export-led growth and every single sector in this country must have a share in exports. He highlighted the importance of establishing Expo Center in Islamabad to facilitate different chambers to come together, create awareness and help create the platform to export. The minister also highlighted the importance of adopting new technology to benefit from various initiatives. He assured that government would support any initiative focused on taking technology forward. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledged robust government support for Pakistan’s exporters, envisioning a unified business front that could elevate national exports to $100 billion over the next eight years.