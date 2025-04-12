Australia’s Alex Carey to miss PSL 10

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey will not be joining Islamabad United for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 season, the franchise confirmed on Friday.

Carey, who was signed as a replacement for South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, is now unavailable due to domestic commitments in Australia. His team has qualified for the final of the ongoing domestic season, making his participation in PSL 10 unfeasible.

Islamabad United management expressed understanding over the development and confirmed that Rassie van der Dussen is expected to rejoin the squad soon.

“Alex Carey will not be part of our campaign this season as his team has made it to the domestic final in Australia. We wish him the best. Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen will be joining our team soon,” the franchise stated. Islamabad United, two-time PSL champions, are currently navigating squad rotations amid a competitive season, and the return of van der Dussen is expected to bolster their middle order ahead of the playoffs push.