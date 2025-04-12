Tooba Anwar opens up about qualities she wants in a life partner

Pakistani showbiz actress Tooba Anwar on Tuesday opened up about the qualities she wanted in a life partner.

Tooba Anwar appeared on a morning show of a private TV channel, where she spoke not only about her personal life but also about the entertainment industry.

When the host asked her about her expectations from a life partner, Tooba said that, for her, it is important to be with someone who provides good companionship.

She said, “Sometimes we like certain people temporarily but maintaining a relationship with them over the years becomes difficult because there is not a strong friendship or meaningful conversations between them.”

She further said, “If I ever consider spending my life with someone, I would definitely look for friendship, mutual respect and a strong bond. The person should be educated, and besides being financially stable, a life partner should bring peace and comfort into your life.” It may be mentioned here that Tooba Anwar was previously married to TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain in 2018. The couple parted ways in 2022 when the actress filed for khula (divorce initiated by the wife in Islamic law).

Besides Bushra Iqbbal and Tooba Anwar, TikToker Dania Shah was Amir Liaquat’s third wife. He passed away on June 9, 2022, after which Dania sought a share of his estate as his widow. On the other hand, Bushra Iqbal and her daughter had filed a lawsuit against Dania, attributing Amir Liaquat’s death to her. Bushra Iqbal had accused Dania of marrying Amir Liaquat not for love but for financial gains. In 2022, Dania was arrested for allegedly leaking Amir Liaquat’s private videos but few months later, the court granted her bail and ordered her release.